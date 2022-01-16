Kansas City Chiefs play against Pittsburgh Steelers for a game in the Wild Card round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in a Wild Card round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). Young blood quarterback against a top notch veteran that is ready to retire.

The Chiefs are back in the playoffs hoping to get to the conference championship to win and play for another Super Bowl. The team closed out the regular season with good numbers after a disappointing few weeks, but at the end of the season the Chiefs couldn't steal the No. 1 Seed to avoid Wild Card games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are also in the playoffs and it was unlikely that they would get to play one last postseason with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback but thanks to the Jaguars win the Steelers clinched to playoff spot.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Storylines

The Chiefs lost three of the first five weeks of the 2021-22 NFL regular season and that removed them from the list of big favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. But somehow the Chiefs offense and defense got back on track and after Week 7 the team lost one of ten games. The Chiefs' offensive line is scoring an average of 28.2 points per game and the team's defense is allowing only 21.4 points per game.

Patrick Mahomes is healthy and will be the Chiefs starter during the 2022 NFL Playoffs, this season he has thrown for 436/658 passes completed, 66.3%, 4839 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers won two key games during the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens, one at home and one on the road. But in Week 16 the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road 10-36, it was a tough loss full of defensive mistakes. The Steelers closed out the regular season with a two-game winning streak.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites at home with -12 points to cover and -630 moneyline at FanDuel, which is a fat line for a team that struggled offensively for most of the season. Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs with +12 ATS and +520 moneyline. The totals are offered at 46 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Pittsburgh Steelers +520.



FanDuel Kansas City Chiefs -12 / -630 Totals 46 Pittsburgh Steelers +12 / +520

