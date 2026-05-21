Kirk Cousins’ experience could give him an early edge over Fernando Mendoza for Raiders’ QB1 role

Klint Kubiak will have Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza available as two of his quarterbacks for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL season.

The selection of Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 pick in the latest NFL Draft has opened the debate about his potential to become QB1 for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, having a veteran like Kirk Cousins could challenge all these assumptions. Klint Kubiak is currently valuing the leadership of the former Minnesota Vikings quarterback.

“Yeah, he’s a professional. He’s played a lot of football. He’s a leader that we’re counting on right now,” the head coach told reporters on Wednesday. “You see that side of him when it gets competitive, that was fun to get that move the ball period and get guys off of scripts and see how they respond, and you see the fire come out, and that’s what I want from our guys.”

Klint Kubiak knows Kirk Cousins firsthand, and understands that his experience in the league could not only help the Las Vegas Raiders achieve strong results, but also help refine a young talent like Fernando Mendoza with an eye toward the future.

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Kubiak and Cousins already know each other from Minnesota

When Kubiak took over the reins as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator in 2021, he and Kirk Cousins picked up right where the previous scheme left off, keeping that offense running like a well-oiled machine. Having already spent two years as the quarterback coach, he had a great connection with Captain Kirk, and it showed on the field.

Klint Kubiak.

Under his play-calling, Cousins put up some highly efficient numbers in that play-action-heavy system, throwing for over 4,200 yards, 33 touchdowns, and protecting the ball with just 7 interceptions. It was a smooth, high-execution partnership that not only kept the quarterback playing at an elite level but also helped fuel a massive 1,600-yard season for Justin Jefferson.

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Fernando Mendoza awaits his moment

Even with a veteran like Kirk Cousins on the roster, the Raiders didn’t draft Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall just to let him sit on the bench forever. He is seen as the undisputed centerpiece of Las Vegas’ long-term future.

Coming off a historic, undefeated 16-0 season with the Indiana Hoosiers where he absolutely lit up college football—putting up a 72% completion rate, 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and only 6 interceptions alongside a Heisman Trophy—Mendoza has the elite pedigree of a true franchise quarterback.