Maxx Crosby reportedly doesn’t want to leave Raiders amid trade rumors

While star pass rusher Maxx Crosby wants to stay in Las Vegas, GM John Spytek is sure to draw trade inquiries.

The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at a sudden organizational inflection point heading toward the November 10 NFL trade deadline. After opening the 2026 regular season with an encouraging 3-0 start, four consecutive defeats have completely altered the franchise’s short-term calculus. Now sitting at a crossroads, interim general manager John Spytek faces mounting trade inquiries for several key assets—chief among them, elite pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Rival front offices have begun gauging Las Vegas’ willingness to sell, but NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero provided essential context regarding Crosby’s personal stance and the front office’s upcoming dilemma.

“Maxx Crosby wants to be a Raider, he has no desire to leave, and he is definitely not forcing his way out. But GM John Spytek is sure to get calls over the next 10 days, leaving open the possibility of another blockbuster.”

Advertisement

The Baltimore trade fallout and Maxx Crosby’s market value

Trade chatter surrounding Maxx Crosby is not a new phenomenon. Offseason negotiations saw Las Vegas agree to a blockbuster deal sending Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round draft picks. However, Baltimore halted the transaction after citing a failed physical, ultimately pivoting to acquire Trey Hendrickson instead.

Crosby returned to Las Vegas, reaffirmed his dedication to the silver and black, and has continued to deliver high-level production. But with the Raiders’ season unraveling, competing general managers view his situation differently ahead of the deadline:

Sellers’ Market Capital: A trade involving an elite 29-year-old edge rusher under contract would net Las Vegas multiple early-round selections.

A trade involving an elite 29-year-old edge rusher under contract would net Las Vegas multiple early-round selections. Building Around Fernando Mendoza: Offloading major veteran contracts allows Spytek to stockpile high draft picks to build a dominant offensive foundation around rookie signal-caller Fernando Mendoza.

Offloading major veteran contracts allows Spytek to stockpile high draft picks to build a dominant offensive foundation around rookie signal-caller Fernando Mendoza. No Player Friction: Unlike other star trade sagas across the league, Crosby remains fully committed to the locker room, meaning any potential transaction would be purely a strategic business decision by the front office.

Advertisement

Will John Spytek pull the trigger before November 10?

While Crosby is not demanding a trade, Spytek’s phone will ring continuously over the next 10 days. Super Bowl contenders searching for a primary pass-rusher view Crosby as a game-changing addition capable of shifting playoff odds.

Unless Las Vegas snaps its four-game losing streak immediately, the front office may determine that accepting a rich futures package is the most logical path to building a long-term contender.

Key takeaways

Tom Pelissero confirms Maxx Crosby has no desire to leave Las Vegas and is not forcing a trade.

has no desire to leave Las Vegas and is not forcing a trade. GM John Spytek is expected to receive major trade inquiries over the next 10 days as rival contenders test the Raiders’ resolve.

is expected to receive major trade inquiries over the next 10 days as rival contenders test the Raiders’ resolve. Following a four-game losing streak, trading veteran assets could provide essential draft capital to build around Fernando Mendoza.