Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers failed once more in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Four years ago, they lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and now it was a 25-22 loss in overtime at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

One remarkable thing about the game was the 49ers defense which held Mahomes to only three points in the first half. Andy Reid and his offense had a lot of problems.

In a moment which shocked the NFL, Shanahan made a very controversial decision before the start of overtime. Instead of deferring after winning the coin toss, the head coach took the ball trusting in Brock Purdy to score. Then, he believed the defense would stop the heir of Tom Brady. It backfired.

Kyle Shanahan lied about firing Steve Wilks

Two days after the Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan vehemently guaranteed all his coaching staff would return for the 2024 season when asked about the future of Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator of the team. “I haven’t talked to anybody yet. So yeah, I expect all our coaches to be back.”

Then, even with that performance by the defense in the Super Bowl, Wilks was fired by Shanahan 24 hours later. Though his numbers were better in many categories after replacing DeMeco Ryans, it wasn’t enough.

“Just where we’re going and where we’re at with our team from a scheme standpoint and things like that, looking through it all throughout the year, through these last few days, I felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best for our organization.”

Of course, Kyle Shanahan has been severely criticized by this move as he is pointing out at Wilks for the loss in the Super Bowl. With Brandon Staley looming as his new defensive coordinator, the debate will take another level as the 49ers head coach lied about the future of his coaching staff.

“And even though it was one I didn’t want to make, I think a different direction is what’s best for organization. Then, it’s something that I have to do. So, I let him know this morning. I know I wasn’t able to let you guys know yesterday because I wasn’t sure about it yesterday, but I am now.“