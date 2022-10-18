Kyler Murray is a true gamer, but he is first a professional football player. During Double XP weekends in Call of Duty, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has some numbers that should alarm his team.

Kyler Murray and Call of Duty, what are his numbers during Double XP weekends?

The Arizona Cardinals trusted Kyler Murray to take control of their offense in 2019. He was seen as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, but there was a tiny problem with him: his fanatism towards Call of Duty.

Kyler Murray entered the NFL for the 2019 season. He immediately was selected as Cardinals' starting quarterback and had a great campaign with them, but they didn't know that his biggest hobby could affect his performance.

In 2020, Call of Duty released Warzone, a new videogame that caught everyone's attention, including Kyler Murray's. But the quarterback new the franchise way before and it was a huge problem during his college years.

Kyler Murray's frightening numbers during Call Of Duty Double XP weekends

Kyler Murray is seen as one of the future stars that will shine soon in the quarterback position. He has had a great run with the Cardinals even though he has only advanced once to Playoffs (2021).

The quality is there, but perhaps he needs to focus more on football. In college, when he was in Oklahoma, rumors said that Kyler Murray played too much Call of Duty and that this fanatism was affecting what he did on the field.

According to an investigation posted on Reddit, Kyler Murray's numbers during Double XP weekends in Call of Duty are remarkably worse the videogame doesn't have them.

His passer rating, passing yards, completion percentage and win-loss record numbers during Double XP weekends are worse compared to when there is no event in COD.

To give an example, Murray's win-loss record on non-Double XP weekend is 18-16-1 (0.529) and on 2XP weekends it is 4-7-0 (0.360), showing a -0.169 win% difference on 2XP weekends.

Of course this situation is giving the fans something to talk about. In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks, and guess what? There was a Double XP weekend on COD. It may be a coincidence, but isn't too much?