A lot of hype around some players in the NFL, but that hype pollutes the health of a team and turns a player into an enemy of the fans since he doesn't play the way they want. Check here who are overrated.

Toxic fans exist in the NFL, they are the ones who create a fake hype around some players and when those players fail, it is the NFL teams that suffer. But beyond being a public problem, it is something that can be easily avoided.

When a player is overhyped because of his college football career, fans expect him to play the same way in the NFL. But when the rookie doesn't have a good season then his career begins to die as a result of overhype.

One thing is what a player did during his college years and quite another is what he will do during his pro career. Most of the overhyped players tend to be quarterbacks, Johnny Manziel was one and his NFL career sank like the Titanic.

The 5 most overhyped NFL players according to internet fans

Less than a day ago a discussion started on Reddit about who the current overhyped players are, the post on the NFL's subreddit generated over 1000+ comments and most agreed on about five names.

1. Chase Young: The Commanders fans believe that Young could become one of the big names in the NFL and be a key player for the franchise, but so far that is not the case, he is recovering from a knee injury, it is likely that he return for the 2022 NFL season.

2. Kyler Murray: The cause of his hype is related to the media, and from there the fans jumped on that train and have created a kind of overhype "The next Tom Brady" around Murray, and his failure in the 2022 playoffs put at risk his job in Washington.

3. Patrick Mahomes: Internet fans say that Mahomes' career will be like Russell Wilson, a single super bowl title and never win another. But the Mahomes-hype is strongly related to his 'magic throws' during the season.

4. Deshaun Watson: There are still fans who believe that Watson is the perfect man for any NFL team to win a Super Bowl, but after multiple seasons in the NFL he hasn't won anything close to an SB ring.

5. Deebo Samuel: After a good season his hype continues to grow out of control and now Samuel is considered one of the best in the NFL. The lack of consistency will cause Deebo to lose his overhype faster than others.

