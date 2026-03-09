Cardinals updated RB depth chart with Tyler Allgeier arriving from Falcons

At a time when the NFL is in constant motion—with players leaving teams as well as arriving—the Arizona Cardinals don’t want to fall behind. In recent hours, news broke that Tyler Allgeier is set to arrive from the Atlanta Falcons.

One of the most explosive running backs in the NFC has arrived in Arizona to become part of a group of runners aiming to take a step forward in quality next season.

Allgeier joins Michael Carter, Emari Demercado and Corey Kiner on the depth chart of the Cardinals. It is also worth noting the presence of James Conner, who recently agreed to a contract restructuring and will remain with the team.

According to information shared by insider Mike Garafolo through his X account, Allgeier has agreed to terms on a two-year, $12.25 million deal. It represents an important boost for this offense, which still doesn’t know who will be leading it.

Tyler Allgeier #25.

Explosion in the backfield of the Cardinals

Tyler Allgeier concluded his four-year stint with the Falcons by recording 514 rushing yards and a career-high 8 touchdowns during the 2025 season. Despite a career-low in yardage while sharing the backfield with Bijan Robinson, he maintained his reputation as a premier goal-line specialist with zero fumbles in 67 career games.

Having recently signed the Cardinals, Allgeier is expected to bolster their offense by providing a powerful “thunder” element alongside James Conner, potentially taking over lead duties in short-yardage and red-zone situations to stabilize a rebuilding unit.