AFC team reportedly interested in Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals‘ 2025 NFL season has experienced more downs than ups, as they have only won three of the 10 games they have played. Jonathan Gannon is reportedly on the hot seat, and several reports suggest that he might not be the one leaving the organization at the end of the season.

The campaign didn’t start the best way, with second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. struggling to find his pace and James Conner suffering a devastating injury. Quarterback Kyler Murray has missed five games, too, which has helped rumors about his potential exit.

Murray has made the playoffs only once during his seven-year tenure with the Cardinals. Some have speculated about the end of his stint, and one team might have set its sights on the former No. 1 overall pick.

New York Jets reportedly a potential landing spot for Kyler Murray

Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote on Wednesday that the Jets plan to continue starting Tyrod Taylor for the remainder of the season. After that, they will try to find alternatives, whether via the draft or by landing a veteran, mentioning Murray directly.

“The move is not expected to be temporary,” Graziano wrote. “Unless Taylor gets injured (which he has some history of doing), I don’t get the sense the Jets will go back to Fields this season. And there will certainly be a new quarterback in New York next year, whether it’s via the draft or a veteran outside solution such as Kyler Murray. The Jets owe Fields $10 million in guaranteed salary next year and will take a $22 million dead-money cap hit for 2026 when they inevitably release him in the offseason. Add that to the $35 million dead-money hit they already have on their 2026 cap for Rodgers, and that’ll make $57 million in 2026 cap charges for quarterbacks no longer on the roster. Not ideal.”

New York has won only two games this season. They have been competitive, but have failed to secure wins. Justin Fields was deemed the right guy for Aaron Glenn’s project at MetLife Stadium, but the experiment didn’t work out. A change of air could benefit Murray, but this appears to be just speculation.