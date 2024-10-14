Lamar Jackson reveals special request he made to Jayden Daniels after Ravens-Commanders game

The game between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders was tight from the first quarter, but Lamar Jackson’s experience proved superior, and he also made a special request to rookie Jayden Daniels.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens secured their fourth win of the season in Week 6, defeating the Washington Commanders 30-23. The game was closely contested, but experience prevailed, and Jackson showed respect for Jayden Daniels with a special postgame request.

In his postgame remarks, Lamar Jackson shared that he spoke with Jayden Daniels after the game in a typical quarterback-to-quarterback conversation. During that exchange, Jackson asked Daniels for his Commanders jersey.

CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson pointed out the mutual respect between the two quarterbacks and asked Jackson what they talked about during their brief postgame chat. Jackson responded, “I need that jersey… he’s definitely a great player. He’s just in his fifth game in the league, rookie year, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Jayden Daniels had an impressive performance against the Ravens, posting 269 passing yards and 2 touchdowns, completing 24 of 35 passes. Two of those touchdowns were caught by Terry McLaurin. Notably, Daniels didn’t throw any interceptions, while Jackson threw one in the first quarter.

Upcoming Games for the Ravens and Commanders

The home win was crucial for the Ravens to continue building momentum after starting the season with two consecutive losses. In Week 7, they’ll face the Buccaneers, followed by a Week 8 matchup against the Browns. They will return home in Week 9 to play the Broncos.

On the other hand, the Commanders now hold a 4-2 overall record after the loss, which snapped their four-game winning streak dating back to Week 2. Their next games will be at home in Week 7 against the Panthers and Week 8 against the Bears.