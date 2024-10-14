NFL News: Lions’ Jared Goff sends heartfelt message to Aidan Hutchinson after season-ending Injury

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff had to send a message to his teammate Aidan Hutchinson after news broke of the serious injury suffered by the defensive lineman.

Jared Goff played a crucial role in the Detroit Lions’ dominant 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, one of his best performances so far in the 2024 NFL season. However, he also had to come to terms with the fact that the team will lose Aidan Hutchinson for the rest of the season due to a significant injury.

After the video broke about Hutchinson’s season-ending injury during Week 6 against the Cowboys, Goff opened the postgame press conference with a heartfelt message for his teammate, praising Hutchinson’s character and expressing confidence in his recovery.

“When someone like Hutch goes down with an injury like that, it’s emotional,” Goff said. “It’s tough—really tough. He’s part of the heartbeat of this team and as a leader, he does everything right. He’s a great teammate, everything you want in a player and a teammate. To see him go down like that is upsetting. It’s tough for all of us, but I know he’ll be fine. He’s going to come back eventually, and knowing him, he’ll bounce back.”

Before the leg injury, Aidan Hutchinson had been doing an excellent job disrupting Dak Prescott’s offense. The injury occurred during a sack on the Cowboys’ quarterback.

Jared Goff’s Performance in Week 6 Against the Cowboys

Goff’s performance was nearly flawless in the Lions’ blowout win. He threw for three touchdowns with 315 passing yards, completing 18 of 25 passes, averaging 12.6 yards per attempt, and was sacked just twice, a testament to the stellar protection from his offensive line.

Despite the Lions not being known for their running game, Goff maximized David Montgomery’s potential, who scored two rushing touchdowns on 12 attempts. Jahmyr Gibbs also contributed, adding 63 rushing yards to the offensive effort.