Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers meet in a Week 18 game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Allegiant Stadiu, today, January 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM (ET). Top notch game with two teams looking for their playoffs ticket. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Las Vegas Raiders want to play in the playoffs at all costs, the team is in the eighth spot of the AFC playoff standings with 9-7-0 and one spot higher are the Chargers with 9-7-0 thanks to a better head- to-head record against the Raiders.

The Los Angeles Chargers know that this is the most important game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season for them, as if they lost to the Raiders all the hard work of the season would have been wasted. The Chargers won against the Raiders in Week 4 at home 28-14.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trials)

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: Storylines

After the Raiders lost five games between November and December 2021, no one expected them to come to this point to fight for a Wild Card spot to play in the playoffs. But the last three weeks have been good for the Raiders with three wins against the Cleveland Browns on the road, another against the Denver Broncos at home and the most recent in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts. Thanks to those three consecutive victories the Raiders are fighting for a spot in the playoffs. But if the Raiders lose this game they have one last hope, the team will have to wait for the Steelers and Colts to lose their respective games so they can play in the postseason.

The Los Angeles Chargers with Justin Herbert as the starting quarterback won the first game of the season against Washington Football Team and most of the games between September and October 2021 for a total of four wins and two losses before Bye Week 7. The Chargers had problems after the free week, since their schedule was a little more complicated between November and December of 2021, they lost against Patriots, Chiefs and an inexplicable loss against the Texans. But in Week 17 the team was able to come back after two bad weeks with a 34-13 win against the Denver Broncos.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 18 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions And Odds

Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs at home with +3 ATS and +143 moneyline at FanDuel, they are 4-4 at home but with a recent win. Los Angeles Chargers are favorites with -3 points to cover and -153 moneyline. The totals is offered at 49 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Las Angeles Chargers -3.



FanDuel Las Vegas Raiders +3 / +143 Totals 49 Los Angeles Chargers -3 / -153

* Odds via FanDuel