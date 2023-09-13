LeBron James was excited as thousands of fans to finally watch Aaron Rodgers in his new adventure in the NFL. However, it all ended shockingly after the quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon against the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Jets were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender in a very crowded AFC with names such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or Trevor Lawrence.

Now, Aaron Rodgers is out for the entire season in the NFL and no one knows for sure if his legendary career is over. However, in an amazing gesture, LeBron James had a very special message for him.

LeBron James sends a heartfelt message to Aaron Rodgers

After hearing the news about Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James went to social media and expressed some of his disbelief. In fact, the first post he shared was a quote from Garrett Wilson.

The wide receiver of the New York Jets talked about the exchange of words he had with Rodgers in the locker room. “It really hurt my heart. He told me ‘sorry kid’.”

Then, LeBron James sent a very special message to Aaron Rodgers wishing him a full recovery. “Damn man!!! That hurt. Get well ASAP 8!” The King published the image with an emoji of prayers.