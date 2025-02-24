NFL News: Jevon Holland makes painful admission following the end of his contract with Dolphins

Jevon Holland spent four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the only NFL team he has played for in his young career as a safety. A consistent starter for nearly 60 games, he became a key part of the Dolphins’ defense. However, now that his contract has expired, Holland admitted how difficult it will be to face free agency.

Speaking with Breakin’ House Rules, Holland acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future. “I’ve only known [the Dolphins and Oregon]… It’s nerve-wracking.” He also expressed concern about potentially landing in the wrong situation. “Am I going to choose the wrong [organization]? But I just got to trust myself.”

During the 2024 NFL season, Holland played in 15 games for Miami after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him in 2023. Despite his return, he now feels disconnected from the franchise, stating, “You can see guys that might not be here next year or may be somewhere else are just not in it… I’m not in none of this thing no more.”

Jevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins tackles Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Developing story…