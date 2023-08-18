Detroit are a team to watch this season for how they ended last year. Despite barely missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record, their performance in the second half of the competition makes them a tough matchup.

Their offense has been exceptional lately for the surprise of everyone in the league. The growth of Jared Goff in a career revival after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams has been a huge reason behind their success.

However, they wanted to continue adding talent on that side of the ball. That’s why they shockingly drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th overall pick. A month ago, they also acquired Denzel Mims from the New York Jets.

Detroit Release Wide Receiver Denzel Mims

Detroit has a very promising first option in Amon-Ra St. Brown among their wide receivers. The other investment was Jameson Williams, who will start the season suspended for violating the gambling policy. Williams’ six-game absence prompted the Lions to trade with the Jets for Mims. As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Lions have chosen to waive him.

Mims was a second-round pick in 2020, but he was sent away a month ago because he couldn’t live up to his high projected potential in New York. The wide receiver now had yet another setback since he has been waived. On top of an ankle injury he suffered on August 5 during practice, the wide receiver also had a calf issue while recovering.

His trade compensation was conditional of Mims being on the 53-man roster, per Erik Woodyard of ESPN. This means the originals picks that were part of the deal returned to the previous owner, so Detroit got their 2025 sixth-round pick back. In this case, a 2025 seventh-round pick is returned to the Jets.