Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the 1st overall pick, but they surprised everybody by not selecting Aidan Hutchinson with it. Now, the defensive end of the Detroit Lions has sent them a strong message for passing on him.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jaguars had the No. 1 spot to choose who they think was the best college prospect. For many scouts, Aidan Hutchinson was him, but Jacksonville thought otherwise.

With the 1st overall pick last year, the Jaguars selected Travon Walker, another defensive end. Hutchinson was chosen in the next pick by the Lions, and the former Michigan player has really lived up to the expectations.

Aidan Hutchinson gets real on the Jaguars passing on him

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the first five picks were all defensive players, and the initial two defensive ends. Surprisingly, the Jaguars decided to pass on Aidan Hutchinson, giving the Lions the opportunity to pick him.

Statistically, Hutchinson had a better year than Walker. Aidan had three interceptions for 25 yards, 52 combinated tackles, 9.5 sacks, and 15 sacks, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

“Nope,” Hutchinson answered when asked if he thinks about being snubbed, via MLive.com. “I’m happy here. Very thankful. Very thankful. I mean, it all worked out. It was divine timing. The way things went were the way things were supposed to go.”