Dalvin Cook joined the New York Jets to help Aaron Rodgers in his quest of winning another Super Bowl. The star running back is now part of a roster which might be ready to compete in a very crowded AFC led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets’ front office has accepted almost every request made by the quarterback. The names on offense prove it: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Billy Turner and, of course, Cook.

Now, as another consequence of Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers, star players around or outside the NFL have been ready to join him. Dalvin Cook explains why he chose that path.

Why Dalvin Cook signed with the New York Jets?

During a press conference, Dalvin Cook revealed why he signed for the New York Jets when many other teams were pursuing his services like the Miami Dolphins or the Dallas Cowboys. Two words: Aaron Rodgers.

“He doesn’t have to recruit. His game recruits for itself. Aaron is Aaron. If you don’t want to be part of something like that, I don’t know what you want in football.”

Cook knows a lot about Rodgers after facing him for many years in the rivalry between Packers and Vikings in the NFC North. Now, the running back wants to chase a Super Bowl. “I just couldn’t be on the other side anymore. Obviously, when you dig deep and look into the roster, all the pieces are put together.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers knows Dalvin Cook is major asset to become a contender. “Dalvin has got it done for a long time at a high level. He’s motivated. He wants to win a championship. Obviously, he made it well-known to me during the process he wanted to play with me and play here, in Jersey, so we’re excited to have him.”