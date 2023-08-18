A few weeks ago, Dan Snyder completed the sale of the Washington Commanders for $6.05 billion to a group of investors led by Josh Harris. That operation came with a big sanction by the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell.

Nevertheless, at least on the field, Ron Rivera is still the man in charge of revamping a team which put most of their faith in an extraordinary offensive coordinator like Eric Bieniemy. The mind behind Patrick Mahomes with the Chiefs.

Right now, the Washington Commanders seem way behind contenders in the NFC East like the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. However, a new starting quarterback could change that situation.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders?

The Washington Commanders have officially announced that second-year quarterback, Sam Howell, will be the starter in the opener against the Arizona Cardinals on September 10.

Howell was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, when the Commnaders believed Carson Wentz was the franchise QB of the future. Now, the situation is completely different as that experiment failed.

Sam Howell clearly won the battle in training camp over Jacoby Brissett, which arrive to Washington after his latest stint with the Cleveland Browns. The third quarterback on the depth chart is Jake Fromm.