This 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions have solidified their position as contenders. Unfortunately, their performance may take a hit as a key player in Jared Goff‘s offense will miss the upcoming weeks.

The Lions have made significant improvements in recent years. The NFC North team has undergone several changes, with the arrival of Jared Goff in 2021 being crucial to their current success.

As part of the trade with the Rams, the Lions received several draft picks that helped them strengthen their roster. The front office surrounded Goff with top-tier weapons, creating a potent offense.

Report: Jared Goff is set to lose a star player for the next two games

The Lions are widely regarded as serious contenders in the NFC. Their recent success is due to the front office’s work in building a competitive roster on both sides of the ball.

Following Goff’s arrival, the Lions acquired several stars to aid his success. In 2022, they drafted Jameson Williams, who currently serves as the team’s WR2.

Unfortunately, Williams will miss the next two games after being suspended by the NFL for violating the Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy. He has decided not to appeal the suspension.

This is Williams’ second suspension. Last year, he was suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, which poses another challenge for the team.

What is Jameson Williams’ contract with the Lions?

Jameson Williams signed a four-year rookie contract with the Detroit Lions in 2022. The deal is worth $17.46 million and is fully guaranteed, including a $9.88 million signing bonus. His average annual salary is approximately $4.36 million.

The Lions hold a fifth-year option on Williams’ contract, giving them control through the 2026 season. Despite some setbacks, such as suspensions, Williams remains a key part of the team’s long-term plans, with his contract structured to align with his potential growth.

