Trending topics:
NFL

Lions News: Jared Goff will lose a star offensive player for the next two games

The Detroit Lions are tru9e contenders this year, but unfortunately the NFC North team will lose a key player of Jared Goff's offense for the next two games.

Jared Goff, quarterback of the Detroit Lions
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesJared Goff, quarterback of the Detroit Lions

By Fernando Franco Puga

This 2024 NFL season, the Detroit Lions have solidified their position as contenders. Unfortunately, their performance may take a hit as a key player in Jared Goff‘s offense will miss the upcoming weeks.

The Lions have made significant improvements in recent years. The NFC North team has undergone several changes, with the arrival of Jared Goff in 2021 being crucial to their current success.

As part of the trade with the Rams, the Lions received several draft picks that helped them strengthen their roster. The front office surrounded Goff with top-tier weapons, creating a potent offense.

Advertisement

Report: Jared Goff is set to lose a star player for the next two games

The Lions are widely regarded as serious contenders in the NFC. Their recent success is due to the front office’s work in building a competitive roster on both sides of the ball.

Following Goff’s arrival, the Lions acquired several stars to aid his success. In 2022, they drafted Jameson Williams, who currently serves as the team’s WR2.

Advertisement
NFL News: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Chris Christie calling him &#039;classless&#039;

see also

NFL News: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Chris Christie calling him 'classless'

Unfortunately, Williams will miss the next two games after being suspended by the NFL for violating the Performance-Enhancing Substances (PES) policy. He has decided not to appeal the suspension.

This is Williams’ second suspension. Last year, he was suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, which poses another challenge for the team.

Advertisement

What is Jameson Williams’ contract with the Lions?

Jameson Williams signed a four-year rookie contract with the Detroit Lions in 2022. The deal is worth $17.46 million and is fully guaranteed, including a $9.88 million signing bonus. His average annual salary is approximately $4.36 million.

NFL News: Dan Campbell sends clear message to Detroit Lions after Aidan Hutchinson suffered season ending injury

see also

NFL News: Dan Campbell sends clear message to Detroit Lions after Aidan Hutchinson suffered season ending injury

The Lions hold a fifth-year option on Williams’ contract, giving them control through the 2026 season. Despite some setbacks, such as suspensions, Williams remains a key part of the team’s long-term plans, with his contract structured to align with his potential growth.

Advertisement

Survey

Are the Lions the best team in the NFC currently?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Sam Darnold is set to recover a key Vikings teammate to face the Rams
NFL

Sam Darnold is set to recover a key Vikings teammate to face the Rams

Atlanta United set to face Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS playoffs: Coach Valentino sends clear message
Soccer

Atlanta United set to face Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS playoffs: Coach Valentino sends clear message

NFL News: Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell sends an unusual praise for QB Sam Darnold's rookie teammate
NFL

NFL News: Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell sends an unusual praise for QB Sam Darnold's rookie teammate

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark discusses WNBA's future amid CBA Opt-Out
Sports

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark discusses WNBA's future amid CBA Opt-Out

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo