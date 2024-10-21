Trending topics:
NFL News: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell reacts to Chris Christie calling him 'classless'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell's humorous response to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie calling him "classless" following a dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

By Kelvin Loyola

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a lot to be happy about; his team is off to a 5-1 start to the NFL season, is in first in the NFC North, and is on a four-game winning streak. Still, all good vibes can be interrupted, especially when a politician goes out of their way to call you “classless.”

During an interview on the Mad Dog Unleashed show, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was not thrilled that the Lions had defeated the Dallas Cowboys 47-9. He criticized Campbell’s “antics,” citing his play-calling and coaching style, and eventually called the head coach “classless.”

“That’s Dan Campbell. He lacks class and always has,” Christie remarked, criticizing Campbell for employing creative plays during a game that was already one-sided. When told about the comments in a press conference, the Lions boss took it with a sense of humor.

Dan Campbell on Chris Christie’s “Classless” Remark

While fielding questions, Dan Campbell laughed when asked about Chris Christie’s statements, saying, “The last time I was called classless, I was drinking wine out of a bottle,” prompting laughter from the press.

Campbell continued, “But no, it’s all good. I’m not worried about it.” And he shouldn’t be; the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL, recently securing a major win over the Minnesota Vikings 31-29. Both teams have the exact same record (5-1), with the Lions sitting in first in the NFC North.

Up next is a Sunday showdown with the Tennessee Titans on October 27th; the Titans currently sit in last place in the AFC South at 1-5.

Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

