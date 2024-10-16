NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell clarifies his stance on making a trade after Hutchinson's injury

Following the serious injury to DE Aidan Hutchinson, coach Dan Campbell made his stance clear regarding the search for a trade for the franchise.

The decisive victory in Week 6 of the NFL for the Detroit Lions over the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t all joy, as they unfortunately lost a key player for the rest of the season. Aidan Hutchinson suffered a fracture in both his tibia and fibula and will be out for a significant amount of time. HC Dan Campbell addressed the possibility of pursuing a trade for the franchise.

While the situation surrounding the DE’s injury is certainly not pleasant for the franchise, it was the Lions’ head coach who stated in comments to reporters that they will not rush into a trade for the sake of making one.

“Look, we’re open to anything. (General manager) Brad (Holmes) has been working through it. We are not going to be in a hurry. Brad is doing his homework. The crew is doing their homework. They’re looking at everything. But we’re not going to just make a move to make it. It’s got to be right. It’s got to be the right guy, and the pieces have to fall in place.” Campbell stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Look, Brad knows the ins and outs of what it would take to acquire somebody,” stated HC Dan Campbell, who has currently led the Lions to a record of 4-1.

Head coach Dan Campbell looks on during warmups prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on September 08, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

“I don’t know all of those, but I know enough to know that if it’s somebody that is highly productive, 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, run a 4.4 and 35-inch arms. Those guys don’t just fall off trees. You’re going to have to … you know, do you want to trade Hutch for that guy? Some of it is, certainly, trade value. It’s also contract. Does that have a bearing on our future and who we’re trying to get signed moving forward.“ he finally concluded.

Advertisement

What happened to Aidan Hutchinson?

During the game where the Detroit Lions decisively defeated the Dallas Cowboys, the highlight of the day was the unfortunate injury to DE Aidan Hutchinson, who will miss the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

Once the necessary tests were completed, it was determined that the player suffered fractures in both his tibia and fibula, requiring a lengthy recovery and period of inactivity, which will keep Hutchinson sidelined for several months.

Hutchinson’s recovery time

With the serious injury of the Lions’ DE confirmed, it was head coach Dan Campbell who, in statements to the press, revealed the recovery time for one of the most important players on Detroit’s roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the HC, Aidan Hutchinson will need about 4 to 6 months to fully recover and return to football. Campbell also confirmed that Hutchinson is out for the rest of the season, something that was anticipated after seeing the shocking images of the severe injury.