Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers meet today in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 21, 2021 at 8:20 PM (ET). Ready to take it all at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

The Chargers know they can't afford to lose games especially with the tight situation at AFC West and they are in the division's second spot at 5-4, but the Raiders have the same record in the third spot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't do anything to avoid the tie against the Lions in Week 10, despite the fact that the Lions are one of the worst teams of the season, the Steelers can't do anything but tie the game by 16-16.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Storylines

The Los Angeles Chargers lost the most recent game in Week 10 against the Vikings 20-27 at home, that was the second consecutive loss for the Chargers at home, the other loss was against the New England Patriots 24-27. The Chargers opened the 2021 NFL season with a win against Washington Football Team on the road 20-16, after that game they won three of four games, but since October 17 the Chargers fell into a bad streak with three losses and only one victory. The Chargers are scoring an average of 24.3 points per game.

Pittsburgh Steelers have a positive record with 5 wins, 3 losses and a draw against the Lions in Week 10. Before that tie the Steelers had won four consecutive games against Denver Broncos 27-19, Seattle Seahawks 23-20, Cleveland Browns 15- 10 and Chicago Bears 29-27. The on the road record is positive for the Steelers with 2 wins and 1 loss, the most recent game for them on the road was against the Browns. The Steelers offensive line is scoring an average of 19.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: NBC Sports, NBC App, NBC.com, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Predictions And Odds

Los Angeles Chargers are favorites at home with -5.5 points to cover and -225 moneyline at FanDuel, they are favorites for having a better offense than the visitors. Pittsburgh Steelers are underdogs with +5.5 ATS and +205 moneyline, the totals are set at 47.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Los Angeles Chargers +5.5.



FanDuel Los Angeles Chargers -5.5 / -225 Totals 47.5 Pittsburgh Steelers +5.5 / +205

* Odds via FanDuel