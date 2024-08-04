There’s no denying the ripple effect that LeBron James, the superstar forward for the Los Angeles Lakers, has on everything around him. Whether on or off the court, James’ actions and presence always make waves, highlighting his significant influence in the world of sports and beyond.

As LeBron James competes in the Paris 2024 Olympics with Team USA, the basketball legend proves he’s still in tune with the latest sports headlines. Despite his focus on the Games, James remains actively engaged with the world of sports, recently sharing his thoughts on the latest NFL developments.

James took his Instagram account to share his reaction upon learning who topped the NFL’s Top 100 rankings for this season. The Los Angeles Lakers‘ superstar expressed his excitement and admiration for the player who earned the top spot.

It’s none other than Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, who was recently voted by his NFL peers as the top player in the league and is also set to secure a massive contract extension with the Florida franchise.

@kingjames Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins.

Nearly 1,700 active NFL players cast their votes to determine the top 100 players from the league’s 32 teams. In an unprecedented outcome, Tyreek Hill, the wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, has secured the number one spot for the first time ever.

The Miami Dolphins’ expectations for the upcoming season

In the last two seasons, the Miami Dolphins made it to the playoffs, but despite their efforts, they were always behind the Buffalo Bills and failed to advance past the Wild Card round.

This year, the team features not only one of the league’s most accurate quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa, but also boasts unique offensive talents like WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with RB Raheem Mostert and the recent addition of experienced former Giants and Browns player Odell Beckham Jr

With that said, under the guidance of Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins will strive to secure the top spot in the AFC East, aiming to bypass the Wild Card round and reach the coveted Super Bowl next February.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.

