NFL News: Nick Sirianni sends clear message to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of game vs Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this Sunday afternoon. Head Coach Nick Sirianni turned his attention to quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ role in the race to the Super Bowl.

In the Wild Card Round, the Eagles clinched a spot in the Divisional Round by defeating the Green Bay Packers 22-10. In this game, quarterback Hurts played at a high level after returning from an injury that sidelined him for the final weeks of the regular season.

Hurts completed 13 of 20 passes for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns against Green Bay. He also contributed to the ground game with 5 carries for 30 yards. Sirianni knows that the level of the 26-year-old quarterback is crucial to think about a win against Los Angeles.

Nick Sirianni’s clear message to Hurts before the game vs the Rams

“Jalen (Hurts) just keeps doing whatever he has to do to help our team win the game. What I admire most is his selflessness. He just wants to help this team win games. It’s about wins and losses. He has to get us in and out of good plays, so it’s always a ton on him. That’s the nature of the quarterback position,” Sirianni told the press according to ClutchPoints.

“I love the fact that that’s what he had said, it’s just the wins. Because, again, it just shows you the selflessness of Jalen Hurts. It shows you the selflessness of the team because we do understand that everybody on the outside is going to look at this or that, these numbers, whatever it is. We look at wins and losses,” Sirianni said.

When was the last time the Eagles qualified for the NFC Conference Finals?

The last time the Eagles reached a conference final was in the 2022 NFL season. On that occasion, they faced the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Finals on January 29, 2023. In this game, Philadelphia achieved a great victory by 31-7. Thanks to this win, they advanced to Super Bowl LVII, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.