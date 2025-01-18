For many, the debate over the greatest soccer player of all time seems like an easy question. But for others, it requires separating players by different eras, each dominated by distinct legends. However, according to German soccer icon Franz Beckenbauer, there was only one athlete who embodied every possible attribute of the sport.

Beckenbauer, who led the German national team to victory at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, has never shied away from singling out Lothar Matthaus as one of the greatest in the history of soccer. Reflecting on his time managing Matthaus, Beckenbauer praised the midfielder as “the perfect soccerplayer”.

Not only is Beckenbauer regarded as the greatest player in German soccer history, but also one of the sport’s most iconic figures globally. A revolutionary talent of his time, Beckenbauer’s qualities were virtually unmatched. Despite this, he didn’t hesitate to place Matthaus alongside him in the soccer elite.

“He has it all. He has perfect ball control, he’s athletic, and he’s intelligent on the field. He belongs in the top five greatest German players of all time,” Beckenbauer added, making it clear that for him, Matthaus is synonymous with perfection.

Lothar Matthaus during a 1990 FIFA World Cup match between Germany and the Netherlands. (IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel)

But despite his glowing praise for Matthaus, Beckenbauer believes that perfection doesn’t necessarily equate to being the greatest of all time. When it comes to choosing the very best, the German legend has someone else in mind.

Beckenbauer’s pick for the greatest player

For Beckenbauer, there’s only one player who stands above all others: Pele. After the tragic news of the Brazilian icon’s passing in 2022, Beckenbauer shared heartfelt words in tribute. “Soccer lost its greatest today, and I lost a unique friend. Soccer will forever be yours. Rest in peace,” Beckenbauer said, reflecting on Pele’s legacy.

The admiration Beckenbauer has for Pele runs deep, so much so that he placed the Brazilian legend above Lionel Messi and all the other greats he has seen throughout his career.

“Messi is the best of his generation, but although they are from different eras and are incomparable, the best of all is Pele,“ Beckenbauer continued. “I played with him in 1977 at the New York Cosmos, and I’ve never seen anyone like him“.

