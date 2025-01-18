Where to watch Inter Miami vs Club America live in the USA: International Friendly game

Inter Miami will face off against Club America in a 2025 friendly match, promising an exciting clash for fans. Whether you plan to watch on TV or stream the game online, here’s all the essential information you need to prepare for kickoff and enjoy the action.

One of the most anticipated friendlies of the January window brings together two of the strongest teams in Concacaf. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, still reeling from a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw them crash out in the first round to Atlanta United despite high expectations, take on Club America, the reigning Liga MX champions.

America have reasserted their dominance in Mexican soccer, cementing their status as a powerhouse with little domestic opposition. This clash promises to be a formidable challenge for Messi and Inter Miami as they face a decorated opponent with a proven winning pedigree.

When will the Inter Miami vs Club America match be played?

Inter Miami will take on Club America in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, January 18, with the match kicking off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Henry Martin of America – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Club America in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Inter Miami and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.