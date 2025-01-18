Neymar in heated dispute with Brazil icon for claiming he could replace him in 2002 World Cup title

The past few days have been challenging for Neymar. Earlier this week, Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that the club would not register the forward for this season of the Saudi Pro League, meaning Ney will be sidelined from the competition. At the same time, he stirred up a storm after claiming that he could have taken the place of a Brazil legend in the squad that won the 2002 World Cup.

In an interview with former player Romario, Neymar discussed various topics, one of which involved reviewing the lineups from Brazil’s last three World Cup-winning teams. He was asked which player from each squad he felt he could have replaced. Neymar named Tostao from the 1970 team, Dunga from 1994, and, controversially, Rivaldo from the 2002 squad.

Rivaldo was quick to respond, posting a sharply worded message on his official Instagram. “I heard Neymar say that, at his best, he could have played in my place during the 2002 World Cup,” he began, sharing a photo of himself holding the World Cup trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sincerely, I recognize his talent and quality, and I even believe he would have been capable of making that national team. But playing in my place? That’s another story,” Rivaldo continued. “With all the respect and admiration I have for him, I can affirm with 100% certainty that this would not have happened.”

The former forward went on to emphasize his own achievements and determination during that World Cup. “At that time, I was so focused, determined, and hungry for the world title that no one—no matter how good they were at the peak of their career—could have taken my position,” he stated. “I say this with great respect, but also with the confidence of someone who lived that moment and knows how hard he fought to become a world champion.”

Advertisement

Brazil players Ronaldinho and Rivaldo kiss the World Cup trophy after beating Germany in the final. Yokohama, Japan, June 30, 2002.

Advertisement

Neymar’s response

Shortly after Rivaldo’s post, Neymar responded with a comment on Instagram, attempting to de-escalate the situation. “Calm down, my friend. All Brazilian players who played in a World Cup were 100% dedicated and focused. Some achieved the ultimate goal, while others, unfortunately, didn’t—and that’s part of soccer,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“I’ve always respected you and will never take away from your contribution to Brazilian soccer,” Ney continued. “It was just a choice between the three of you, and you wouldn’t expect me to take away from Ronaldo or Ronaldinho, would you?”

Rivaldo’s performance in the 2002 World Cup

Rivaldo played an instrumental role in Brazil’s triumph at the 2002 World Cup, the country’s last World Cup victory. At 30 years old, he was a superstar in European soccer at the time, and was on the verge of a move from Barcelona to AC Milan when the tournament began.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar's potential return to Santos, reportedly influenced by Brazil legend Pele

The forward appeared in all seven of Brazil’s matches, scoring five goals, including a crucial strike against Belgium in the Round of 16 and another in the quarterfinals against England. Alongside Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, Rivaldo formed part of an iconic attacking trio that remains etched in the memories of soccer fans around the world.