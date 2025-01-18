NFL hits Josh Allen's Bills with multiple fines after Wild Card round victory vs Broncos

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Denver Broncos 31-7 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Josh Allen had a great game and was crucial in getting to the divisional round against the Baltimore Ravens, but his team was the most fined by the NFL in the first round of the playoffs.

Every Saturday, the NFL publishes the list of teams that receive fines due to unsportsmanlike and violent conduct, whether for fouls or gestures. In some cases, player sanctions become controversial and debatable, but in this case it is the number of penalties imposed on the Bills that stands out.

Josh Allen’s four teammates who were fined by the NFL after the win against the Broncos are none other than center Reid Ferguson, safety Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Taron Johnson. The total amount of accumulated fines for Buffalo players is $49,634.

Ferguson was fined $11,255.00 for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting), Hamlin was penalized $6,083 for removal of the helmet, while Johnson was sanctioned $14,305 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet). Hollins, meanwhile, received two fines for unsportsmanlike conduct (taunting) for a total of $17,991.

Mack Hollins of the Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos also received fines

Broncos running back Javonte Williams was fined $45,020 for unnecessary roughness (helmet-to-helmet), the highest fine of last weekend’s games. At the same time, linebacker Justin Strnad was fined $7,250 for unnecessary roughness (hip drop tackle).

Will players fined by the NFL be able to play the next game?

All four of Josh Allen’s Bills teammates will be eligible to play in the upcoming divisional round NFL playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. The penalties imposed by the league are monetary fines only, not athletic sanctions.