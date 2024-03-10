Mac Jones was supposed to be the successor of Tom Brady with the New England Patriots. After seeking advice from his close friend Nick Saban, head coach Bill Belichick decided to draft the quarterback in 2021 following his outstanding college football career with Alabama.

However, Jones was a disappointment during his first three years in the NFL and, in 2023, he was replaced by Bailey Zappe. Following a record of 4-13, owner Robert Kraft ran out of patience. Belichick left the team and a rebuilding process led by Jerod Mayo has already started.

The big question was whether Mayo would give Mac Jones one last opportunity to revamp his career in the NFL and try to win the Super Bowl. Just days before the official start of free agency, the Patriots have already made their final decision.

Will Mac Jones be traded by the New England Patriots?

Yes. When the new League Year starts on March 13th, Mac Jones will be officially traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In exchange, the New England Patriots will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The message is very clear. The Patriots don’t believe that Jones is the quarterback of the future and, in the coming months, they could use the No. 3 draft pick to recruit a young prospect. Of course, there’s also the possibility of signing a big free agent.

Mac Jones is returning home

Meanwhile, the Jaguars secure a backup for Trevor Lawrence, who was heavily impacted by injuries last season. Additionally, under the guidance of Doug Pederson, Jones could develop without the pressure of being a starter.

Another important detail is that Mac Jones is coming back home. The quarterback was born in Jacksonville in 1998 and played high school football at The Bolles School in his hometown.