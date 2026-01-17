Dolphins ready to step up the HC hunt with second interview to Jordan Love’s coach on the Packers

The Miami Dolphins are looking to get their next head coach hire right. Hence, they’re in the second round of interviews. This means plenty of names didn’t make it past the first filter. However, a Jordan Love coach did make it to a second interview.

Packers defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, will be in Miami next week for a second interview. In fact, he is now the betting favorite to become the Dolphins’ next head coach. This was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hafley is a known face for new Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. He was the Packers’ VP of player personnel. Therefore, he has worked with Hafley before. It’s also been reported that is believed both Hafley and Sullivan have a very good working relationship. He was the one in charge of defense while Jordan Love tried to make things on offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hafley has done merits to become a HC in the NFL

Even Matt LaFleur admitted Hafley could leave the Packers. The 46-year-old has been the defensive coordinator of the Packers the last couple of years. He has done good. In 2024, the defense was a top 10 unit in almost every key category. In this 2025, it was borderline top 10 despite having a plethora of injuries to deal with.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley of the Green Bay Packers

Advertisement

Hafley has experience at the collegiate level as a head coach. He had the job at Boston College for four years prior to accepting his role at the Packers. Hafley worked for Chip Kelly, LaFleur, and Kyle Shanahan, among others. He has great promise to be a top coach.

Advertisement

see also Packers 2026 free agents: Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs and other Green Bay players out of contract

The Dolphins really need Hafley’s defensive prowess

Miami had a bottom 10 total defense, the seventh-worst rushing defense, and a bottom 10 scoring defense. Hafley needs to right the ship and one could assume plenty of personnel changes must be made on the defensive roster.

Advertisement

Miami has eight draft picks this year, and one must suppose many of them will be used on defensive players. However, the team can’t ignore the need to solve the issue at quarterback, as Tua Tagovailoa‘s time at the team seems to be done. It’s not an easy job to accept, but Hafley might be up for the task.