NFL teams with the most playoff appearances: Franchises that constantly play postseason football

In a league built to erase advantages, a few NFL franchises have quietly resisted the cycle. Through decades of expansion, realignment and rule changes, they’ve kept finding their way into January, long after rivals faded.

These teams didn’t rely on one coach or quarterback forever. Their playoff totals grew across eras—from run-heavy decades to pass-first revolutions—shaped by front offices that adjusted faster than the league around them.

Rather than chasing peaks, these franchises mastered survival at the top. Their playoff appearances reflect years of winning seasons, timely resets and the rare ability to stay competitive while the rest of the league reshuffles.

Green Bay Packers | 37 appearances

Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers in 2021 (Source: Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The silhouette of the “G” on the helmet has become synonymous with winter football. Leading the league with 37 postseason berths, the Packers represent a rare continuity in American sports. This is a franchise that transitioned seamlessly from the foundational dominance of the 1960s to a modern era defined by elite quarterback play.

The atmosphere at Lambeau Field during a playoff game remains one of the most iconic sights in the sport, serving as a reminder that the path to the championship frequently goes through the smallest market in the league. Their history is not just about participation; it is about a century-long culture that views the postseason as their natural habitat.

Dallas Cowboys | 36 appearances

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Few logos carry as much weight or expectation as the one found in Arlington. With 36 appearances, the Cowboys have built a legacy centered on high-drama football and star-studded rosters. Their most prolific periods saw them become a fixture in the NFC Championship, particularly during a legendary stretch in the 70s and a dominant reign in the 90s.

Despite the evolving landscape of the league, Dallas remains a constant threat to secure a spot in the bracket, fueled by a tradition that demands excellence. The Cowboys don’t just enter the playoffs; they provide the spectacle that often defines the narrative of the entire NFL season.

Pittsburgh Steelers | 35 appearances

Martavis Bryant #10 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While other teams experience volatile cycles of winning and losing, the Steelers have mastered the art of the steady climb. Their 35 playoff runs are the result of a singular organizational philosophy: stability.

By employing only a handful of head coaches over the last half-century, Pittsburgh has maintained a rugged, defensive-minded identity that travels well in cold weather.

From the legendary defensive fronts of the past to the resilient squads of the present, the black and gold remain one of the toughest outs in football history. In Pittsburgh, the expectation is never a rebuild; it is a relentless pursuit of the next playoff seed.

New York Giants | 33 appearances

Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants in 2023 (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Giants have a unique history of making their 33 playoff appearances count in the most dramatic ways imaginable. Unlike teams that rely on sustained regular-season dominance, the “G-Men” are famous for finding their stride exactly when the calendar turns to January.

Their playoff history is marked by historic upsets and defensive masterclasses that have toppled some of the greatest dynasties in the sport. Representing the biggest stage in the country, the Giants carry a blue-collar work ethic into every postseason, proving time and again that a well-timed playoff run is often more dangerous than a perfect record.

Los Angeles Rams | 33 appearances

Michael Hoecht #97 of the Los Angeles Rams in 2025 (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Rams have proven that greatness can be maintained across different cities and changing styles of play. With 33 appearances, the franchise has moved from the physical ground games of the mid-20th century to the high-flying, explosive offenses that define the modern game.

Whether playing in the Midwest or under the bright lights of Southern California, the organization has shown a remarkable ability to aggressively build rosters capable of deep runs. Their presence in the postseason is a testament to a forward-thinking front office and a historical knack for identifying game-changing talent at the right moment.

Minnesota Vikings | 32 appearances

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings in 2025 (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the history of the NFC North, few teams have been as consistently competitive as the Vikings. Their 32 appearances tell a story of a franchise that is almost always in the hunt. Known for their raucous home-field advantage and a lineage of legendary defensive lines, Minnesota has been a postseason staple through every decade of the Super Bowl era.

While the ultimate prize has remained elusive, the Vikings’ ability to reload and return to the playoff stage year after year is a feat of organizational strength that few other franchises can match. They remain one of the most respected and feared opponents in the January landscape.

Philadelphia Eagles | 31 appearances

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles have transformed themselves into a modern NFL powerhouse, using their 31 appearances to showcase a blend of aggressive coaching and innovative roster construction. The franchise has seen a massive surge in postseason activity over the last twenty years, becoming the class of their division.

With a fan base known for its intense passion, a playoff game in Philadelphia is one of the most intimidating environments for any visiting team. The Eagles have successfully navigated different eras by being unafraid to take risks, ensuring that they remain a permanent fixture in the championship conversation.

Cleveland Browns | 30 appearances

Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns in 2024 (Source: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

To look at the Browns’ 30 appearances is to look at the very foundation of the league’s competitive history. Cleveland was the NFL’s first true juggernaut, a team that once treated the championship game as an annual appointment.

While the modern era has seen its share of challenges, the historical weight of the Browns’ playoff legacy remains significant. The recent resurgence of the team has reignited a city that breathes football, reminding the league that when the Browns are in the postseason, they carry one of the deepest and most storied traditions in American sports history.

San Francisco 49ers | 30 appearances

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 49ers have used their 30 playoff appearances to revolutionize the way football is played. From the birth of the West Coast Offense to the physical, scheme-heavy dominant runs of today, San Francisco is a franchise that leads through innovation.

Their history is defined by “golden eras” where they didn’t just win; they dominated the league for years at a time. Every time the 49ers enter the postseason bracket, they do so with a target on their back, representing a standard of excellence that every other West Coast team strives to emulate.

Indianapolis Colts | 29 appearances

Zach Pascal #14 of the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 (Source: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The story of the Colts’ 29 appearances is largely a story of legendary leadership on the field. From the early days of iconic championship wins to the prolific scoring machines of the 2000s, this franchise has built its postseason reputation on the back of historic quarterback play.

The Colts have mastered the art of the winning streak, often stringing together nearly a decade of consecutive playoff berths. Their ability to remain relevant across different eras and cities speaks to a fundamental understanding of how to build a winning culture in the AFC.

Rank Team Playoff appearances 1 Green Bay Packers 37 2 Dallas Cowboys 36 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 35 4 New York Giants 33 5 Los Angeles Rams 33 6 Minnesota Vikings 32 7 Philadelphia Eagles 31 8 Cleveland Browns 30 9 San Francisco 49ers 30 10 Indianapolis Colts 29 11 New England Patriots 28 12 Chicago Bears 27 13 Kansas City Chiefs 27 14 Washington Commanders 26 15 Tennesse Titans 25 16 Miami Dolphins 25 17 Buffalo Bills 24 18 Las Vegas Raiders 23 19 Denver Broncos 23 20 Los Angeles Chargers 21 21 Seattle Seahawks 20 22 Detriot Lions 19 23 Cincinnati Bengals 16 24 Baltimore Ravens 16 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 15 26 Atlanta Falcons 14 27 New Orleans Saints 14 28 New York Jets 14 29 Arizona Cardinals 11 30 Carolina Panthers 8 31 Jacksonville Jaguars 8 32 Houston Texans 8 (Source: Statista)