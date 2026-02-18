Jordan Love unexpectedly loses Packers coach for 2026 NFL season

Although several weeks remain before the first major moves across franchises become clear, many teams are already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL season. Jordan Love will aim to lead his Green Bay Packers to the top, though this time he’ll have to do it without one of the most recent coaches on his staff.

According to an announcement on the Packers’ official website, Rich Bisaccia has stepped down as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, meaning Matt LaFleur will now need to find a replacement.

In fact, it was the head coach himself who released a statement on Tuesday regarding the situation, in which he expressed his disappointment over Bisaccia’s departure while wishing him the very best for what lies ahead.

“While we are disappointed to lose a person and coach as valuable as Rich, we respect his decision to step down from the Packers. Rich was a tremendous resource to me and our entire coaching staff who had a profound impact on our players and our culture throughout the building. We can’t thank him enough for his contributions to our team over the last four years. We wish Rich, his wife, Jeanne, and the rest of their family all the best moving forward.”

Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia of the Green Bay Packers.

A Super Bowl champion departs

Rich Bisaccia earned his Super Bowl XXXVII ring as the Special Teams Coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Under head coach Jon Gruden, Bisaccia’s disciplined units played a crucial role in the team’s dominant 2002 championship season, helping secure the franchise’s first-ever title with a victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Surrounding Love in the best possible way

To maximize Jordan Love’s potential and keep the Packers as top contenders in 2026, the front office must prioritize fortifying the offensive line and adding a true shutdown cornerback.

While Love has proven his elite leadership and vertical passing ability, reports suggest that inconsistent interior protection and a lack of defensive depth led to late-season struggles last year.

By securing his blindside and pairing their young, explosive receiving corps with a more imposing defense, Green Bay can provide Love with the structural stability needed to lead a deep Super Bowl run.

