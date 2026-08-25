Mason Rudolph remains confident in his chances of becoming Aaron Rodgers’ backup with Steelers

Mike McCarthy will have to decide whether Mason Rudolph will be Aaron Rodgers’ primary backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the upcoming NFL season.

Mike McCarthy knows that, starting in Week 1, Aaron Rodgers will be the one leading the way for the Pittsburgh Steelers. That said, the remaining question is who will be his primary backup, and there is one player who currently has plenty of confidence in his chances: Mason Rudolph.

“I think I have done a good job,” Rudolph revealed to the press. “I have had a good camp. I like the way the offense is evolving and trending. I think Aaron has had a lot of input, tailoring things to the way he likes it.”

The preseason has been a trial by fire for Steelers Nation, particularly for Will Howard and Drew Allar. Rudolph appears to have gained a slight edge over his fellow quarterbacks in the race to sit behind A-Rod, following Howard and Allar’s performances in the preseason games.

Advertisement

A new era under Mike McCarthy

After nearly two decades at the helm of the team, Mike Tomlin stepped down, and Mike McCarthy was chosen to replace him. So far during training camp and preseason, Mason Rudolph appears to be comfortable with his new coaching staff.

Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers.

“Coach McCarthy has got a ton of great concepts,” Rudolph said. “He’s worked hard with the installation process. Coach Angelichio is great in front of the unit. He really is. He’s a great teacher. I am happy.”

Advertisement

While it is clear that the connection between McCarthy and Rodgers will be the main source of excitement for fans in Pittsburgh, Rudolph is steadily adapting to his new coaching scheme to be ready when his opportunity comes. Unexpected situations happen in the NFL, so being ready and available when called upon is a must.

What’s next for the Steelers?

There is little time left before the start of a new season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers already know they will open at home against the Atlanta Falcons on September 13. Before that, they will play their final preseason game at Highmark Stadium against the Buffalo Bills on August 27.

Advertisement

Their first two preseason games left plenty to analyze. The first was an impressive 28-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers, with a strong performance from Will Howard, while their second matchup ended in a 17-0 shutout loss to the New York Jets.