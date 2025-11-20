Mason Rudolph wants to be very clear with Mike Tomlin about his role as the backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Aaron Rodgers is ready, he will wait patiently for his opportunity, but if the veteran is out due to injury, he will do everything he can to prove that he is ready to lead the team against the Chicago Bears and beyond.

“My mindset is to be ready if I need to play. It’s a balance. You have to be chomp at the bit every time your number is called. Otherwise, you’re going to miss an opportunity and you won’t be in the right mental state. But, I’ve got plenty of experience going back and forth in different roles. So, it’s part of what’s probably chilled out my personality a little bit because I just say screw it and roll with the punches.”

The Steelers signed Rodgers as their answer to winning the Super Bowl, but understanding that his age and injuries could be key factors, they also brought Rudolph back because of his familiarity with the team. That paid off in the win over Cincinnati, in which Mason had a solid second half after taking Aaron’s place.

Who will start for Steelers against Bears? Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph?

Aaron Rodgers wants to start for the Steelers against the Bears, but everything will depend on the opinion of the doctors and the coaching staff regarding his left wrist injury. Mason Rudolph understands that the veteran wants to speed up his return to face one of the biggest rivals of his career, the Chicago Bears.

“There’s certain games that mean a lot and you circle them. This was one of them for Aaron. So, I understand his motivation to come back and take the field against an old rival.”

No matter what happens, Rudolph praised the great relationship he has with Aaron Rodgers, who, jokingly, said that Mason is a troll in the locker room. “It’s pretty harsh coming from a troll himself (laughs). We’ve got a good healthy banter all of us in the quarterback room each and every day. It’s been one of the most fun rooms I’ve ever been a part of. So, we keep it light and he’s got a lot of material for me to use. He’s at a little bit of a disadvantage because I don’t have the paparazzi waiting outside my house in Malibu every day.”

How is the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph with Steelers?

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph is very good with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A big difference from what Mason experienced with Ben Roethlisberger, who was never very close to him because he saw him as the replacement the team had drafted to eventually take his spot.

“I didn’t know what to expect (with Aaron Rodgers). You never know. I had enough mutual friends that said he was just an awesome guy in the room. He is ultra famous and ultra successful, but he can let his guard down and just be about as normal as you can ask for. So, we’ve all appreciated that. We’ve got a great working relationship. He’s very kind and complimentary.”