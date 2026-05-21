Mason Rudolph reveals motivation on why the Steelers re-signed Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought back Aaron Rodgers, and according to Mason Rudolph, there's only one reason why the team would bring back the veteran.

Many might not see the Pittsburgh Steelers as a Super Bowl contender, but according to backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, that’s not how they see themselves. In fact, the will to win it all is the sole reason why the team brought back Aaron Rodgers.

Speaking to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rudolph said, “We’re trying to win now. You don’t bring back Aaron Rodgers if you don’t want to win now.” The message is clear, the Steelers feel capable to win it all this year.

While Rudolph has to fight for a spot on the roster against Drew Allar and Will Howard, Aaron Rodgers is clearly the starter. However, Rodgers confirmed 2026 will be his last NFL season before retiring.

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Rudolph also hinted that he will be on the final roster

It’s been hinted by Mike McCarthy that the four quarterbacks could make the cut in the final 53-man roster. However, he also admitted he’s been communicated that he will have less reps, as Rodgers needs to get ready for his final season, and the Steelers want to develop Allar and Howard.

Mason Rudolph with the third team for day 1 of Steelers OTAs. 👌



Where do you see Rudolph fitting in 2026? 🤔#Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/5OE9kGxe63 — FOX 53 (@fox53wpgh) May 18, 2026

“I’m here to learn my offense,” Rudolph said. “My plans are to be here and to be on this team and to help in whatever fashion I can — and will.” Rudolph has been his whole career in Pittsburgh, barring a lone season in Tennessee.

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Rudolph’s numbers with the Steelers

Excluding his time on the Titans, Rudolph has played 26 games across six seasons for the Steelers. During that time, he has 3,395 yards for 21 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions on 64.6% completion. He has a passer rating of 86.8 with the Steelers.