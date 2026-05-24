A.J. Brown’s move to Patriots is reportedly ‘unofficially done,’ pending a physical exam

According to the latest reports, the New England Patriots could secure the services of A.J. Brown, pending successful physical examinations.

The saga surrounding A.J. Brown and his potential arrival to the New England Patriots could slowly be nearing its conclusion. According to a recent report from insider Mike Florio, the outcome appears to be positive, although neither side wants to take anything for granted until Brown successfully passes his physical examinations.

“It’s entirely possible that the deal is unofficially done. Trade terms agreed to, and both teams keeping their mouths shut until Brown passes a physical and both teams communicate the terms of the transaction to the league office,” Florio wrote. “The Maxx Crosby fiasco from March was a lesson to all teams about not letting the cart get in front of the horse. Say nothing until the deal is official.”

What is the reporter referring to when he talks about what happened with Maxx Crosby? The edge rusher had everything agreed upon with the Baltimore Ravens, although his move ultimately fell through at the last moment precisely because of a physical issue.

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When could A.J. Brown arrive in New England?

A potential trade sending wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots hinges entirely on the June 1st date due to the structure of his current contract with the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Eagles were to move Brown before June 1st, they would be forced to absorb a massive dead cap hit of $43.44 million all at once.

A. J. Brown attends Madden Bowl.

However, by delaying the execution of the trade until June 1st or later, Philadelphia can spread the dead money over two seasons, reducing this year’s cap penalty to just $16.35 million. This post-June 1st designation saves the Eagles over $27 million in immediate salary cap space for the 2026 NFL season, clearing the financial hurdle required for the Patriots to finally acquire the star playmaker.

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Patriots need A.J. Brown in their WR room

A.J. Brown is exactly the kind of alpha wideout Drake Maye needs to completely forget about Stefon Diggs. We’re talking about a physical freak who just put up 78 receptions, 1,003 yards, and 7 touchdowns in 2025 with the Eagles, consistently proving he can bully cornerbacks and turn simple slants into house calls.

While Diggs brought route-running finesse, Brown brings pure power and elite yards-after-catch ability to Foxborough. Pairing him up with Romeo Doubs out wide creates a brutal pick your poison dilemma for opposing secondaries—giving Maye a dynamic, high-upside aerial duo capable of elevating this Patriots offense to a whole new level.