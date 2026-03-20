Maxx Crosby confirms what happened in failed trade between Las Vegas Raiders and Ravens during 2026 NFL free agency

The failed Maxx Crosby trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Ravens has generated a lot of controversy across the NFL. Baltimore faced criticism after pulling out of the deal, citing a failed physical by the defensive star.

Many analysts and experts have suggested that the Baltimore Ravens might have reconsidered, fearing regret over giving up two first-round picks for the pass rusher. Despite the media frenzy, Crosby maintained a calm and focused approach, emphasizing his commitment to his recovery and his team.

On his podcast The Rush, Maxx Crosby opened up about his emotions following the failed trade: “I was livid, confused, the whole nine. All in one. This is the thing. Everyone’s got their own theory, conspiracy theory. No one really will ever admit, either side, what the real truth is or whatever. Ultimately, it doesn’t even matter. I am where I’m supposed to be. I know that.”

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Why Maxx Crosby stayed with the Raiders?

Maxx Crosby addressed why the trade never materialized: “It all happens for a reason, I know exactly who I am. I’m healthy, I’m crushing my rehab, I’m doing what I’m doing. I wasn’t supposed to be in Baltimore, and that’s it. I’m meant to be a Raider. It’s through my core. And that’s it, you know what I mean? I’ll leave it simple as that.”

Maxx Crosby takes a shot at Ravens GM

The pass rusher also shared his experience with Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: “I thought I was going to see DeCosta when I first got there. I don’t know why. I’m not going to speculate. He just made the trade and I didn’t see him for five hours.”

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see also Jerry Jones confirms if Cowboys will trade for Maxx Crosby with Raiders

These comments highlight the distance and confusion surrounding the failed deal, while Crosby continues to maintain his professional focus with the Raiders. If a team’s GM just pulled off one of the most important trades in franchise history, the big question is why he wasn’t even there to welcome the star he acquired.