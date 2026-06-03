Raiders star Maxx Crosby wants to put his failed move to the Ravens behind him

Maxx Crosby was unable to join the Baltimore Ravens and is now refocusing on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Weeks ago, the NFL saw Maxx Crosby’s move to the Baltimore Ravens fall through due to medical concerns. As a result, and with what lies ahead in mind, the Las Vegas Raiders star is now focused solely on the future.

“I don’t really want to talk about that, to be honest. It’s water under the bridge. It’s a long time ago,” Crosby said to the press. “I’m here and I want to be here and I’m excited to be here and I’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s water under the bridge.”

The knee has let the pass rusher down, but he feels fine and is in the final stage of his recovery. “I want to be out there and be part of the team. I just love what I do and I love playing football and I love being on the field.”

Advertisement

Details of the failed move to the Ravens

The proposed blockbuster trade between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens fell apart at the final hurdle after star pass rusher Maxx Crosby failed his medical examination. The blockbuster deal was agreed upon in early March 2026 and set to send the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end to Baltimore in exchange for an unprecedented haul of two first-round draft picks (in the 2026 and 2027 drafts).

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders

However, during the screening process, the Ravens’ medical staff—along with independent specialists—raised serious flags regarding Crosby’s left knee. Specifically, they were uncomfortable with the long-term prognosis of his recovery from a meniscus repair surgery he underwent in January 2026 to fix a tear suffered during the previous season, as well as potential underlying wear-and-tear issues.

Advertisement

Unwilling to compromise their future draft capital on a long-term medical risk, Baltimore nixed the trade before the official start of the league year, sending Crosby back to the Raiders and pivoting instead to sign Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

Crosby prepares for what’s ahead

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering an exciting new era under newly appointed head coach Klint Kubiak, who has completely reshaped the team’s offensive identity for the 2026 season.

The front office made massive waves by signing 15-year veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a one-year, $20 million contract in free agency, before pairing him with rookie sensation and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, whom the Raiders selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Advertisement

This revamped setup has already generated immense optimism within the building, particularly from franchise cornerstone Maxx Crosby, who gave his stamp of approval to the leadership change. “We have an extremely smart and great leader of men in Klint Kubiak,” Crosby said.