An era has ended for the Dallas Cowboys. The team decided to move on from Ezekiel Elliott after seven years together. Now, Dak Prescott will have to rely on a new running back, and the quarterback has identified the perfect replacement for his former teammate.

The Cowboys need to have an amazing 2023 NFL season. Last year, they were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in Playoffs despite being one of the favorite squads to win the Super Bowl LVII.

Now, Dallas is making an effort to regain the faith of its fans for the upcoming season. The team has implemented some changes ahead of the next campaign, but the departure of Ezekiel Elliott was undoubtedly the most significant one.

Dak Prescott talks about Ezekiel Elliott’s likely replacement for the Cowboys

Dak Prescott just lost his best firend in the Cowboys locker room. The quarterback entered the league in 2016, the same year in which Ezekiel Elliott was selected. However, the running back was not able to continue at Dallas and was released earlier this year.

Tony Pollard is now set to be the starter. Unfortunately, the team has not reached an agreement with him for a long-term deal and the franchise tag raises a lot of doubts about his continuity beyond the 2023 season.

For this reason, the Cowboys are already looking for Elliott’s replacement, and Prescott thinks that Deuce Vaughn could fill that void. “I think he’s going to be a very talented player who can help us immediately,” the quarterback said of Vaughn on The Ticket Sports Radio 96.7fm/1310am, via The Dallas Morning News this week.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler still thinks about Elliott, who could still return to the Cowboys. “That’s my best friend,” Prescott said, via The Dallas Morning News’ Lia Assimakopoulos. “We’ll continue to work, continue to push each other. He looks great. I’m excited for whatever opportunity he has coming up, and I’m always his biggest fan.”