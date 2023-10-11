The Miami Dolphins are currently the most exciting team to watch in football. Their offense is superb with names such as Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle or Tyreek Hill.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has developed a system which is breaking records in the league. Miami have 2568 total yards and that number is the biggest after five weeks in NFL history. They just surpassed the 2000 Rams led by Kurt Warner in The Greatest Show on Turf.

Though those three stars lead the way, the truth is the running game has been the key factor to dominate. De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert just took the Dolphins to another level making them serious contenders against AFC teams like the Chiefs or the Bills.

De’Von Achane goes to injured reserved

De’Von Achane has been spectacular in the 2023 season for the Miami Dolphins. The rookie from Texas A&M racked 460 yards and 5 touchdowns only in four games played.

However, the young running back suffered a knee injury in the game against the New York Giants and it will have serious consequences for Mike McDaniel and company.

The Dolphins officially announced they’ve placed Achane on injured reserve. This means he’ll at least miss the next four games: Panthers, Eagles, Patriots and Chiefs. Then, De’Von will have extra days to recover during Miami’s bye week. He could be back in Week 11 against the Raiders.