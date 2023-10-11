After Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck retired from the NFL, the Indianapolis Colts were never the same. Last season, the Matt Ryan’s experiment officially failed and Frank Reich was fired as head coach.

Jeff Saturday arrived as interim coach, but nothing really changed. Now, Shane Steichen, the former offensive coordinator of the Eagles, has started a massive rebuilding process. Anthony Richardson is the key factor as their future franchise quarterback.

The Colts are having a solid start with a 3-2 record in the mix to win the AFC South against the Jaguars, Texans and Titans. However, Indianapolis just got bad news about their star player.

Anthony Richardson will go to injured reserve with Colts

Last Sunday, Anthony Richardson suffered an AC joint sprain during the Colts’ win against the Titans. He already missed the game against the Ravens in Week 3 due to a concussion.

Now, Indianapolis placed Richardson on injured reserve because of that recent problem on his right shoulder. As a consequence, the quarterback will miss at least the next four games.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the big question for the Colts’ front office is if the injury will require surgery. Of course, that scenario will make Gardner Minshew the starter for a longer period of time.

How many games will Anthony Richardson be out?

The initial diagnosis by the medical staff of the Colts is four to eight weeks, but, as already mentioned, surgery could trigger a totally differente scenario for Anthony Richardson.

Indianapolis’ next rivals are: Jacksonville, Cleveland, New Orleans and Carolina. Then, the Colts travel to Germany for a matchup against the Patriots before their bye week.