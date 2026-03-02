Trending topics:
How much cap space do the Miami Dolphins have in 2026? Limits, moves and more

Financial pressure is building in South Florida as the Miami Dolphins map out 2026. Extensions, restructures and looming cap charges are quietly influencing what the roster can and cannot become this season.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Quinn Ewers #14 of the Miami Dolphins in action during a game in 2026.
The Miami Dolphins enter 2026 balancing contender expectations with the hard limits of the National Football League salary cap. Big swings in recent seasons have left a financial footprint that now demands precision.

Heavy guarantees, prorated bonuses and lingering dead money shape a ledger that offers little margin for error. They remain competitive on paper, but the cap sheet quietly dictates the boundaries of that ambition.

That limited space casts a long shadow over free agency, the draft and potential veteran decisions. In Miami, every dollar carries weight and every move must fit inside carefully drawn financial lines.

How much is the Dolphins’ cap space in 2026?

The Miami Dolphins find themselves under the 2026 NFL salary cap but with very limited flexibility. Their current “cap space” figure sits at about $881,563 when measured against the projected overall limit, according to OverTheCap.

That modest surplus comes amid a sizeable total cap commitment — Reports list Miami’s 2026 liabilities at roughly $316.8 million, including base salaries, prorated bonuses and other charges.

But with the NFL salary cap rising to $301.2 million for 2026, their financial picture was once significantly over the limit and only brought into compliance through aggressive offseason roster moves.

Recent cuts, including stars like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, have been a primary mechanism for creating this space, saving Miami tens of millions in cap charges while incurring substantial dead money from contracts still counting against the books.

Even with a technically positive cap figure, the usable room for practical roster building is constrained. A relatively small surplus must now cover rookie wage pool costs and any additional signings or extensions, meaning they have limited bandwidth for major free-agency splashes unless further cap engineering occurs.

