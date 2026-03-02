John Harbaugh has reportedly defined the NY Giants offensive ideology for the 2026 NFL season

With John Harbaugh as the head coach, many changes are expected on the New York Giants. Offensively, it seems like the new head coach has defined the identity he wants to see. Hence, the team is looking to make moves accordingly.

According to Connor Hughes of SNYtv, “Harbaugh has a clear vision for the team’s offensive identity: run the ball — and then run it again — behind a dominant offensive line. That makes the addition of Greg Roman to the coaching staff particularly notable.” And that philosophy really runs in the Harbaugh bloodline.

Just as his brother, Jim, the Harbaughs center their offense on establishing the run, then making the life easier for their quarterbacks. That’s why the team went into the Indianapolis 2026 NFL Combine eager to evaluate offensive linemen and tight ends.

The Giants have a great RB core

While rumors say that the Giants have interesst in the running back market, the fact is they already have some talented players on the depth chart. If the line becomes a good unit, the RBs could definitely thrive. Cam Skattebo will return to the team, while they still have Tyrone Tracy under contract.

Cam Skattebo #44 of the New York Giants

Hence, having a good O-line and some great blocking tight ends could propel this unit into new heights. Having a mobile quarterback like Jaxson Dart who showed quite the ability to run also helps, that’s something Harbaugh is familiar with, given his past with Lamar Jackson.

Harbaugh’s running offenses are consistently great

Since John Harbaugh teamed up with Lamar Jackson in 2018, the Ravens’ ground game has become a perennial NFL powerhouse. Harbaugh blends high-volume carries with sophisticated QB-run designs. Harbaugh consistently produces top five rushing attacks.

Under John Harbaugh, the Ravens cultivated a dominant, run-heavy identity. This philosophy peaked in 2019. Their production remained relentless over the following seasons, securing the NFL’s No. 3 running game in 2021 before returning to the top spot in 2023 with a stellar 156.5 yards per game. This sustained excellence reinforces the Ravens’ status as the NFL’s most feared and efficient rushing juggernaut. Now Harbaugh wants that in New York.