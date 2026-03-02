NY Rangers and Mike Sullivan receive blunt statement from Vincent Trocheck before trade deadline

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers know the clock is ticking. The NHL trade deadline (March 6) is boring holes into the Broadway Blueshirts with its stare. While there is no shortage of rumors going around the Big Apple, there is one that has far more traction than the rest. All signs indicate Vincent Trocheck is packed up and awaiting confirmation to board a plane toward his next destination.

Instead of dismissing the loud buzz around his name, Trocheck addressed the rumors with a blunt statement that only confirmed them. Sullivan‘s Rangers must now work out a trade for one of their best players this season. On that note, Trocheck laid out a clear blueprint of what he is looking for in his next team.

“And I am 32 years old, I would like to win a Stanley Cup,” Vincent Trocheck admitted, via Mollie Walker of The New York Post. “Trocheck wants to go to a good team, not one that is in same situation as the Rangers,” Walker reported.

Trocheck’s contract

Based on the latest reports around the NHL, Sullivan and the Rangers could lose their star to the Pittsburgh Penguins, as rumors have grown exponentially in recent days. Still, pretty much every team is an option on the table—well, in reality, there are 19 options. Under his seven-year, $39.3 million contract, Trocheck’s deal includes a modified no-trade clause (M-NTC) in the form of a 12-team no-trade list.

Vincent Trocheck with Team USA

Based on reports around Trocheck’s preferred destination amid the Rangers’ trade rumors, it seems most teams on his list are in the West. Thus, Pittsburgh could very well be his next home. The Carolina Hurricanes (where Trocheck previously played) and the Minnesota Wild are among the frontrunners, too.

Seen from New York’s perspective, a trade to the Wild may be the best option, as it wouldn’t be feeding a divisional opponent—or even a team within the same conference—a key piece to compete for the Stanley Cup.

What’s next for Trocheck and Rangers?

Moreover, Trocheck has a strong relationship with Wild GM Bill Guerin and fellow Team USA teammates Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, and Matt Boldy, so the Blueshirts would be ending Trocheck’s stint in NYC with no bad blood between them.

If Trocheck is indeed traded, it could be the final straw for a disheartened team. According to reports, because of the dramatic situation in New York another star could ask for a trade away from Sullivan and the Rangers. Needless to say, New York’s troubles extend far beyond the Trocheck rumors. If anything, the drama is only just beginning for them.

