Week 10 of the 2021 NFL regular season will get underway when the Miami Dolphins take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling Thursday Night Football matchup. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

The Dolphins are arguably the biggest dissapointment of the season following their promising campaign last year. Miami, however, will try to pick up where they left off as they claimed their first win since Week 1 against the Patriots. After seven defeats in a row, they beat the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 2-7.

Baltimore, on the other hand, will make the trip to South Florida sitting atop the AFC North riding on a remarkable 6-2 record. Following a painful loss to divisional rivals Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens got back on track by defeating the Minnesota Vikings in overtime.

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens: Storylines

Prior to the beginning of the campaign, no one expected Miami to be in this situation at this point of the season. The Dolphins have left much to be desired after an impressive 2020 but at least they ended an awful streak last weekend. However, bad news is that Tua Tagovailoa is still questionable with a finger fracture that has already prevented him from starting vs. Texans. If he's not ready to go, Jacoby Brissett will take the offensive reins of the team again.

If that happens, Brissett must turn up his game as he struggled on Sunday, getting picked twice although he threw for 244 yards and a TD. Either way, it will be a challenging night for the hosts as Lamar Jackson heads into this clash in high spirits. In Week 9, Jackson run for 120 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carriage. So let's see if Jerome Baker can carry his last performance to this game to stop Lamar. However, even though the Ravens' QB threw for 3 TDs vs. the Vikings, he also got intercepted twice, one of them in a dangerous moment in overtime.

Besides, his style of play also costed him a number of sacks this year, so Baltimore must take care of that given that Miami come from hitting Tyrod Taylor nine times and producing five sacks. Meanwhile, the Fins should be aware of the danger Devonta Freeman and Le'veon Bell can produce whenever they carry the football, and also keep an eye on Jackson's favorite targets: Mark Andrews, Hollywood Brown, and Rashod Bateman.

How to watch or live stream Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens in the US

The Thursday Night Football game to be played at Hard Rock Stadium between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens will be broadcast on FOX, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime Video.

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already revealed their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, the Baltimore Ravens are favored by 7.5 points, while the game total is set at 46.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Ravens -7.5 Game Total o/u 46.5

* Odds via FanDuel.