Mike Evans was born on August 21, 1993 in the coastal city of Galveston in the state of Texas. His real name is Michael Lynn Evans III, but he is known as Mike.

He started playing football at Ball High School in Galveston, where he also played basketball and ran track. He was a standout basketball player in high school, but he ultimately chose to play college football as a wide receiver at Texas A&M University.

In just two seasons at Texas A&M, Evans showed his hidden talent as a football player. He recorded 2,499 yards, 151 receptions, and 17 touchdowns from 2012 to 2013.

When did Mike Evans’ career start?

Evans was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. He started all 16 games as a rookie and caught 66 passes for 1,051 yards and 12 touchdowns.

How good is his contract?

Evans has a 5-year, $82.5 million contract with the Buccaneers that runs through the 2024 season. He is an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season, but it is likely that he will sign a new contract with the Bucs.

Will Evans win a Super Bowl again?

Even though Mike Evans has played 9 seasons in the NFL since 2014, he has only played in three postseasons, considering that he has multiple NFL and franchise records that amount of postseason appearances is low for a wide receiver like him.