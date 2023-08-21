The Dallas Cowboys lost their second straight preseason game of the 2023 NFL season, a 14-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on the road. They now have one chance to break their losing streak.

However, the preseason results are not necessarily a bad sign. Some critics may point out that the Cowboys’ backups could be lousy players, which could create problems during the regular season if a starter gets injured.

The good news is that the Cowboys will close out the 2023 preseason at home, which should give them a boost and help them win their final preseason game before the regular season begins in September.

How many people attended the Cowboys vs. Seahawks preseason Game 2?

According to the official gamebook published on NFL.com, 68,458 fans attended the Cowboys vs. Seahawks preseason Game 2. Lumen Field’s capacity is 68,740 to 72,000.

The Cowboys will play their final preseason game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on August 26. They will then open the regular season on September 10 on the road against the New York Giants.