Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel break huge 7-year streak ahead of Super Bowl LX between Seahawks and Patriots

We are in the most offensive era in the NFL. The best head coaches are usually offensive-minded, the best HC prospects seem to be offensive masterminds, and that side of the ball has arguably ruled the league for seven years, until now. Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel coached the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl, putting an end to the offensive-minded reign.

Vrabel and Macdonald are bringing back the ‘defense wins championships‘ mojo. This is the first time a defensive-minded coach arrives in the Super Bowl since Bill Belichick with the Patriots seven years ago. It remains to be seen if this trend will last, or if we’ll go back to the offensive-minded approach for years to come.

After that, it’s been Andy Reid five times, Kyle Shanahan twice, Nick Sirianni on two occasions, Bruce Arians once, Sean McVay once (though he competed against Belichick on that last one), and Zac Taylor once. All those names are offensive-oriented. Macdonald and Vrabel are bringing defensive backgrounds to this Super Bowl.

It’s déjà vu for this Seahawks vs Patriots

The Seahawks and Patriots already faced off in a Super Bowl before. Coincidentally, both coaches that day were also defensive-minded. It was back in the 2014 NFL season, where Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick faced off. The Patriots won that Super Bowl with a game-defining interception in the end zone.

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots meets Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks

The last time both teams had a defensive-minded coach was in 2017. That also featured the Patriots and Belichick. On the other side, Dan Quinn and the Falcons. That Super Bowl was also won by Belichick and the Pats after overcoming a 28-3 deficit.

This Super Bowl has a key ingredient to it

Seahawks and Patriots come into this game with defensive coaches. However, it also needs to be said their offenses have arguably the team’s best players. For instance, the Patriots have good defensive unit, but quarterback Drake Maye is an MVP candidate.

Seattle’s QB Sam Darnold is eager to keep improving, but wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba might be a top five wideout in the NFL right now. Hence, we are talking about very complete rosters, not just defensive powerhouses.