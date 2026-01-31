Mike Macdonald makes something clear about Drake Maye ahead of Seahawks–Patriots Super Bowl

The upcoming Super Bowl will undoubtedly pit two of the NFL’s top teams from throughout the season against each other. Both the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots have overcome constant adversity, earning their place in the final game thanks to the talent of Drake Maye and the resilience of Mike Macdonald’s squad.

Mike Vrabel has found in his quarterback one of the breakout stars of the season, something the Seahawks are well aware of in Seattle. In fact, Macdonald himself knows he can’t afford to leave anything to chance when it comes to slowing down Maye.

“He is a tremendous player. He really is. He’s strong, he’s fast, great arm talent, great decision making. We’ve got to be on our stuff,” the talented head coach firmly stated via nbcsports.com.

In recent days, much has been made of Maye’s injury status due to lingering discomfort in one of his shoulders. When asked by the media whether the situation alters the team’s preparation for the Super Bowl, Macdonald was blunt: “none.”

Head coach Mike MacDonald.

A cause for concern for Macdonald

As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for Super Bowl LX, their primary concern lies in the explosive form of Drake Maye, who has put up MVP-caliber numbers throughout the 2025 season.

Maye enters the championship game having amassed 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns against just 8 interceptions, showcasing a remarkable balance of aggression and ball security. His elite 77.1 QBR underscores his efficiency and ability to lead the Patriots‘ offense under pressure.

For a Seahawks defense that has been stout all year, containing a dual-threat quarterback who not only airs it out with precision but also ranks among the league’s best in passer rating will be the ultimate test on the NFL‘s biggest stage.