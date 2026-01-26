Sam Darnold makes something clear about his rise in the NFL and guiding Seahawks to a Super Bowl vs Patriots

The NFL is not known for redemption stories, it’s a cruel business. However, Sam Darnold has risen like a phoenix after being burned for years by NFL fandom. Now, he is preparing to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke about his long way to find success in this league.

During Sunday’s postgame press conference, Darnold spoke about his journey from top pick, to apparent journeyman, to franchise QB for the Seahawks. “I think for me, there was a lot that I didn’t know back then, so I’m just going to continue to learn and grow in this great game… So we’re always looking to get better. I’m always looking to get better. That’s the great part about this game is you win… but there is always ways that you can look to get better.”

Darnold was sensational in his NFC Championship Game debut vs. Rams. He delivered in every which way he was needed to. Still, he remains grounded and focused on bringing his best version in the Super Bowl.

Darnold will play the Super Bowl in a familiar place

One could argue Sam Darnold’s career took a turn towards salvation once he arrived in San Francisco. While he barely played during his year with the 49ers, being under Kyle Shanahan was a positive for Darnold. Hence, when he was given the chance to start on the Vikings, under another great offensive mind like Kevin O’Connell, he thrived.

Well, the Super Bowl against the Patriots will be played in Santa Clara, at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers venue. Hence, Darnold will be having a trip down memory lane to the place where his career started an unlikely revival.

Darnold is surrounded by an incredible roster

Darnold has a certified wide receiver, an incredible running back, elite defense, top-tier coach, top-level offensive coordinator, and even the Seahawks’ fanbase is one of the best in the NFL. He is loaded and fully backed up. However, that doesn’t mean he can rest on his laurels.

In fact, the Patriots faced top defenses in all of their postseason games, but whether it was the Chargers’ Justin Herbert with no O-line, Texans’ CJ Stroud throwing four interceptions, or Jarrett Stidham playing instead of Bo Nix, they’ve overcame every one. Why? A defense might be excellent but the quarterback must help it. Hence, Darnold must do his part to win the Super Bowl. Otherwise, it’ll be the Patriots winning once again.