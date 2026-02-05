Mike Vrabel reveals one of the primary reasons he joined the Patriots this NFL season

The New England Patriots are currently riding a dream-like stretch. What the team experienced last season under Jerod Mayo clearly fell short of expectations, making a change in leadership unavoidable — and that’s where the name Mike Vrabel entered the picture.

His arrival in Foxborough aligned with being a familiar face within the organization, while also bringing the credibility of a successful stint as head coach of the Tennessee Titans. For his part, Vrabel revealed that one of the main motivations behind his return to Gillette Stadium — this time as HC — has a name and a surname: Drake Maye.

“It’s a large part of the reason I wanted to be here. There were plays in training camp he made, the accuracy outside the pocket or on the move, the way he plays the position, he has an athletic nature to the way he plays,” he said to the press.

“I think that’s somewhat unique. Everybody has a different skill set, he’s comfortable in the pocket, he has the ability to transfer up in the pocket, to make moves, to make throws off platform and at different angles.”

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

The rise of Drake Maye

Drake Maye’s transformation from his rookie year to this championship run has been nothing short of legendary. After weathering a difficult 4–13 debut season, Maye silenced the skeptics by leading the team to a dominant 14–3 record and a Super Bowl appearance.

His statistical leap is staggering: racking up 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns against just 8 interceptions. With a stellar 77.1 QBR, he has firmly established himself as a frontrunner for the NFL MVP award, evolving from a promising prospect into the undisputed floor general of the league.

QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots

In search of another ring

The New England Patriots are set to chase their next championship title this Sunday, February 8, 2026. They will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

